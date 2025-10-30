Please join us on October 30th at 7 PM for dramatic reading of Marin Ireland's Pre-Existing Condition —a play exploring the challenges, shared community, and everyday indignities of learning to move forward after a life-altering, harmful relationship—as a catalyst for a powerful, guided audience discussion about domestic and intimate partner violence grounded in the perspectives of victims and survivors. Featuring performances by Julia Chan (Uncle Vanya), Sarah Steele (The Good Fight), Myra Lucretia Taylor (American Fiction), and Greg Keller (Blue Bloods). This event is a collaboration with the NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Directed by Maria Dizzia Facilitated by Bryan Doerries Presented by Theater of War Productions, WNYC, and Chase This Productions.