Top Stories
Trump's Travel Ban Prompts Second Day of ProtestsNew Yorkers streamed into in Battery Park, a historic site where millions of immigrants were once welcomed to New York, demanding an end to President Trump's travel ban.
Bob Goes to the White House
On The MediaThe media are learning that they can't take White House information at face value. What are the new rules?
The Eerie Familiarity of 'The Man in the High Castle'
Studio 360How the alternative history TV series seems timelier than ever.
Trump Follows Mayor Bloomberg's Ethics Steps; Critics Call That InadequatePresident Trump has loosely followed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's model for managing his wealth while in office, but the risk isn't the same.
Federal Judge Issues Order Temporarily Blocking Trump's Travel BanIraqi translator and U.S. military contractor released from custody at JFK Airport.
This Week in Politics: Remember New Jersey?All eyes are on Trump. But politics is heating up in New Jersey.
Obamacare Repeal Could Threaten Provisions That Help Older AdultsSome lesser known parts of the Affordable Care Act have especially benefited people 50 and older. Will repeal of the ACA bring back sky-high premiums and gaps in Medicare's prescription drug coverage?
Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Could Hear Case Affecting Trump Golf CoursesWhen President Trump nominates a new Supreme Court justice, he will be choosing someone who may rule on a case affecting golf course profits. The case helps illustrate Trump's conflicts of interest.
Arts and Culture
Robert Frank on Image-MakingIn the documentary “Don’t Blink: Robert Frank,” the renowned photographer and filmmaker opens up about his career highs and lows and discusses his singular technique.
John Cohen's 20 Albums, 15 Films & Hundreds of Photographs
The Leonard Lopate ShowJohn Cohen, photographer, musician, filmmaker, folklorist & member of the New Lost City Ramblers, on his life & work in film, the subject of a series at the Anthology Film Archives.
Thelma Schoonmaker: From 'Raging Bull' to 'Silence'
Studio 360Oscar-winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker on how she cut Martin Scorsese’s passion project, “Silence.”
- Edit Bucket
New York's Hottest Gym Is the Metropolitan Museum of ArtChoreographer Monica Bill Barnes is hoping squats, power walking, and the Bee Gees will help you see the Met's world class artworks a little differently.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary Has Been Trolling Trump On Twitter For MonthsThroughout the presidential campaign, the linguistic institution developed its funny style of delicately poking at Donald Trump and his associates on Twitter.
Why Some Silicon Valley Tech Executives Are Bunkering Down For Doomsday
Fresh AirJournalist Evan Osnos discusses the Silicon Valley survivalists who are stockpiling food and weapons and investing in luxury underground bunkers. "They feel a sense of fragility in our politics."
Facebook Tweaks Its 'Trending Topics' Algorithm To Better Reflect Real NewsThe update comes days after accusations surfaced online that the highly shared Women's March didn't show as trending on Facebook. The social site has been trying to curb fake news and filter bubbles.
A Visit With the Bluesy Country of Tift Merritt
SoundcheckRaleigh, NC-based singer-songwriter Tift Merritt - whose alt-country veers close to the blues - performs songs from her 2017 record, Stitch of the World. (Audio available soon.)
Weekly Music Roundup: L.A. Salami & "Hallelujah Money"
SoundcheckWeek of Jan. 23: This week, musical responses to the Inauguration; a first look at the Brooklyn Folk Festival 2017; and a video premiere!
A Masterclass in Soul With Lee Fields & The Expressions
SoundcheckSinger Lee Fields has been keeping classic soul alive since 1969. Lee Fields & The Expressions play songs from their new record, "Special Night" in the studio.
EXTRA: Sheldon Harnick is Coming to Town!
The Naked American SongbookHere's a special Christmas and Channukah treat: A preview of upcoming Naked American Songbook guest Sheldon Harnick!
Listen: He Sang/She Sang Podcast on Saariaho's 'L'Amour de Loin'
He Sang/She SangGet ready for the Met Opera's new production of Kaija Saariaho's "L'Amour de Loin." The composer joins us in the studio to discuss the opera.