Three Food Critics Walk into a Restaurant...
The Leonard Lopate ShowFood editor Kate Krader and restaurant critics Pete Wells and Adam Platt talk about the trends they're seeing in restaurants and the art of reviewing restaurants.
Intelligence Agencies Blame Russia for Meddling in 2016 Election
The TakeawayThe FBI, the CIA, and the NSA have released a declassified report that finds that Vladimir Putin "ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election.”
Black Mothers Face Higher Complication Rates When Delivering Babies in NYCThere’s a safety gap in New York City hospitals that puts the lives of black women at much greater risk than white women. But experts say better hospital culture can reduce the risks.
Fort Lauderdale Shooter Due in Court Today
The TakeawayOn Friday, Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old Iraq War veteran, opened fire at Fort Lauderdale International Airport and killed five people.
Farmers Along Texas Border Are Leery of Trump's Wall
The TakeawayA look at how Donald Trump's biggest campaign promise will impact those who live and work along the southern border.
Cuomo to Kick Off State of the State Road TripThe governor will deliver his remarks at the World Trade Center Monday before traveling to Buffalo for a second speech.
This Could Be The Busiest And Most Consequential Week Before Trump Takes OfficeThis week sets the table for Donald Trump's entry into the White House, as Cabinet picks face scrutiny in the Senate, the president-elect faces reporters — and Barack Obama offers his farewell.
Low Pay In State Legislatures Means Some Can't Afford The Job
Morning EditionState legislators in 30 states make $30,000 a year or less. New Mexico doesn't pay lawmakers at all, while those in New Hampshire make just $200 per two-year term.
America's Struggle With Race and Identity Is Personal for Kristin Davis
The TakeawayKristin Davis, the actress known best for her role on the hit HBO show "Sex and The City," adopted a child in 2011. Her daughter, Gemma, is black.
Review: New York City Opera's 'Candide'The City Opera production of Candide delivers lively entertainment showing Bernstein at his best in a circus-cum-vaudeville style production, writes David Patrick Stearns.
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher: Behind the Bright Lights
The TakeawayFilmmaker Fisher Stevens discusses his new HBO documentary, "Bright Lights," which provides an intimate look at the relationship between Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher.
Setting the Story of the Kurds in Stone
Studio 360The Kurds have faced oppression for centuries in pursuit of a homeland, but their history is unknown to most. A new museum designed by Daniel Libeskind is trying to change that.
No End In Sight
On The MediaA special hour on the perils of reporting on Syria and the tangle of policies that determine the fates of those taken hostage.
Electronic Health Records May Help Customize Medical Treatments
Morning EditionMost people's doctors put their health information in an electronic health record. Scientists are mining those records for clues to what treatments work best for individuals.
Filipino President Duterte Has a Social Media Army
The TakeawayIn the lead up to his election, Rodrigo Duterte allegedly employed a “keyboard army” to silence dissenters on social media and help create the illusion of widespread support.
Weekly Music Roundup: Eternal Blues & Winter Bird
SoundcheckWeek of Jan. 3rd: This week, some final 2016 music from Norway and Egypt, and a New Year's wish for those with lowered expectations.
A Masterclass in Soul With Lee Fields & The Expressions
SoundcheckSinger Lee Fields has been keeping classic soul alive since 1969. Lee Fields & The Expressions play songs from their new record, "Special Night" in the studio.
EXTRA: Sheldon Harnick is Coming to Town!
The Naked American SongbookHere's a special Christmas and Channukah treat: A preview of upcoming Naked American Songbook guest Sheldon Harnick!
Listen: He Sang/She Sang Podcast on Saariaho's 'L'Amour de Loin'
He Sang/She SangGet ready for the Met Opera's new production of Kaija Saariaho's "L'Amour de Loin." The composer joins us in the studio to discuss the opera.
Kevin Devine's Magical Indie Power-Pop
SoundcheckThe relentless and prolific Brooklyn-based songwriter Kevin Devine offers up his storytelling indie power-pop in the studio.