Top Stories
See the New Year's Eve Party in (and for) the 2nd Avenue SubwayThree new subway stops on Second Ave. officially open Sunday, but there was a sneak peek and party to celebrate.
Times Square Revelers Ring in the New YearAn estimated 1 million gathered under the ball, as about 7,000 police officers kept watch.
Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 WoundedA gunman dressed as "Santa Claus" opened fire at Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others in what the city's governor called a terror attack.
Latest News
A Brief History of the Second Avenue Subway LineThis Sunday, three new subway stations will open along Second Avenue. It's the first expansion of the city's system system in half a century. What took so long?
Brian Lehrer Weekend: Surreal Talk, 2016 Obits Quiz, Fireside Chats
The Brian Lehrer ShowThis week's favorites include: Surreal Talk (First) | 2016 Obits Quiz (Starts at 15:15) | Fireside Chats (Starts at 50:38)
U.S. Ethics Chief Was Behind Those Tweets About Trump, Records Show
All Things ConsideredTrump-style tweets from the Office of Government Ethics urging divestitures made many suspect a hack of this typically staid agency. New records shared with NPR show the author was the agency chief.
Number Of Police Officers Killed By Firearms Rose In 2016, Study FindsThe National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says 64 officers were shot and killed in 2016 — an increase of more than 50 percent over 2015. It's the highest since 2011, when the tally was 73.
Questions Surround Jehovah's Witness HQ and Allegations of Sex AbuseAn investigation into the Watchtower reveals a culture of secrecy — and alleged abuse.
Arts and Culture

In Focus: Exploring Black Representation in Entertainment
The TakeawayIn this special episode, The Takeaway explores the history and rise of African-Americans in television, film, and theater.
Guilty Pleasure: 'Love Actually'
Studio 360Cheesy? Or best Christmas movie ever?
They'll Tell The Story Of Eight Nights: The Maccabeats Mash Up Hamilton And Hanukkah
Morning EditionThe New York a cappella group called the Maccabeats rewrote songs from the hit musical Hamilton to tell the origin story of Hanukkah.

Discuss: WQXR's 2016 Classical Countdown ResultsEvery year WQXR asks listeners: "What is your favorite piece of classical music?” Review and discuss the results the 2016 poll of your 100 most-requested pieces.
Tech and Media
Radio's Diane Rehm, A Mainstay Of Civil Discourse, Signs Off
Morning EditionAfter more than three decades and thousands of episodes, Rehm is stepping away from the broadcast microphone. But her successful show, with millions of listeners, almost didn't get off the ground.
Dancer, Prancer, Runner — And Artist? Holiday Cheer, Courtesy Of GPSGlancing at a map, Owen Delaney noticed a London park's fountain resembled Rudolph's big nose. So, he decided to trace the famous reindeer by tracking his run. Then he tackled other holiday favorites.
Wikipedia Announces The Most Edited Articles Of 2016Wikipedia's most edited articles of 2016 range from the obvious to the outlandish.
Music For Your Day
Weekly Music Roundup: Uplift Funk & Dance While You Shoot
SoundcheckWeek of Dec. 19th: This week, two reasons for dancing - one is Sinkane-, two Italian surprises, and an indie rock return.
Matisyahu Continues to Explore His Sound
SoundcheckThe Jewish reggae musician Matisyahu brings his electronic & pop-influenced spiritual reggae to the Greene Space. Listen or watch the session via Facebook Live anytime.
Listen: He Sang/She Sang Podcast on Saariaho's 'L'Amour de Loin'
He Sang/She SangGet ready for the Met Opera's new production of Kaija Saariaho's "L'Amour de Loin." The composer joins us in the studio to discuss the opera.
Perfect Phrases with Neil deGrasse Tyson
The Naked American SongbookJoin Neil deGrasse Tyson as he goes where no scientist has boldly gone before - on an intergalactic exploration of the Great American Songbook!
Kevin Devine's Magical Indie Power-Pop
SoundcheckThe relentless and prolific Brooklyn-based songwriter Kevin Devine offers up his storytelling indie power-pop in the studio.