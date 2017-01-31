Top Stories
Is Policing Racially Biased?
SpecialsIn this debate from Intelligence Squared U.S.: How have recent incidents shaped our view of policing? Does crime drive law enforcement’s use of force, or is there racial bias?
Trump's Campaign Paid Millions To His Own Properties, FEC Documents SayNow that he's declared his campaign for re-election, President Trump can continue to funnel money into his own businesses, but the payments will also face more scrutiny.
The NYPR Archives Celebrates Black History Month
The New York Public Radio Archives has pulled together some of the department's leading preservation work, series and sonic artifacts concerning African-American history.
Trump Takes Aim At Dodd-Frank, Investor Protections Rule In Executive ActionPresident Trump has called the financial regulations passed during the Obama administration a "disaster." Executive actions signed on Friday order a review of the law.
U.S. Treasury Department Announces New Sanctions On IranLess than a week after Iran tested a ballistic missile, the U.S. government expanded economic sanctions against the country. Iran insists its missile program is purely defensive.
#AskTheMayor: NYPD Pay Raise, Mental Health Roadmap, Single-Payer Health Plan
The Brian Lehrer ShowMayor Bill de Blasio discusses recent pay raise for the police department, new initiative to help New Yorkers with mental health issues, and what he thinks about a universal health plan.
U.S. Added 227K Jobs in January, While Unemployment Rate Rose SlightlyAmerican factories expanded last month at their fastest pace in more than two years, but wages barely increased, and the number of part-time workers who would prefer full-time work rose.
Where They Stand: Congress and Trump's Executive Order on Refugees and ImmigrantsNPR, WNYC and dozens of other member stations are tracking how lawmakers around the country are responding to President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.
Arts and Culture
A Listener-Sourced #CulturePack for This Political MomentWe asked listeners: What books/movies/TV/podcasts/etc. are you digging into to better understand this political and cultural moment? See some of the responses.
Life According to 'Saved By the Bell'
The TakeawayTelevision producer Peter Engel shares memories from his hit 90s television show "Saved By the Bell."
We’ll Always Have Casablanca
Studio 360A tale of refugees: how this classic film seems timelier than ever.
An Egghead’s Guide to the Super Bowl
Freakonomics assembled a panel of smart dudes, including a two-time Super Bowl champ and an NFL linemen who’s getting a math Ph.D at MIT, to tell you what to watch for on Sunday.
Tech and MediaEdit Bucket
Bogus 'Bowling Green Massacre' Claim Snarls Trump Adviser Conway"I bet it's brand new information to people," Kellyanne Conway said of her false claim that a massacre by two Iraqis prompted a six-month halt to the Iraqi refugee program under President Obama.
Snapchat, All Grown-Up: 5 Things We Learned From Snap's IPO FilingSnap — expected to be valued at more than $20 billion when it goes public — may be the first company to use the term "sexting" in an initial public offering filing with the SEC.
Introducing: The Privacy Paradox
Note to SelfWhat you need to know to take back your digital identity - and maybe even your soul.
Weekly Music Roundup: Young Fathers & Queen Mab
SoundcheckWeek of Jan. 30: This week, the British are coming, again with new music from elbow, British Sea Power, and Scottish band, Young Fathers. Plus Syd (Tha Kyd) shows off her “Body.”
Composer/Vocalist Meredith Monk Pleads for Awareness
SoundcheckComposer, vocalist, director/choreographer, and auteur Meredith Monk performs music from her latest record, On Behalf of Nature.
Singer Ala.Ni Captivates, Sets a Mood
SoundcheckSinger Ala.Ni's striking voice goes from torchy jazz to intimate pop to atmospheric vocalise. She makes her American radio debut in our studios, with guitarist Marvin Dolly.
"The Past Still Present Tense" for American Football
SoundcheckSome things never change, and that's a good thing for the band American Football - even some 16-17 years later. Hear some of their songs of love gone wrong live in the studio.
A Visit With the Bluesy Country of Tift Merritt
SoundcheckRaleigh, NC-based singer-songwriter Tift Merritt - whose alt-country veers close to the blues - performs songs from her 2017 record, Stitch of the World. (Audio available soon.)