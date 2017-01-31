Top Stories
Where They Stand: Congress and Trump's Executive Order on Refugees and ImmigrantsNPR, WNYC and dozens of other member stations are tracking how lawmakers around the country are responding to President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.
The NFL Made Me Rich. Now I Watch It... Sometimes.
Death, Sex & MoneyTwo and a half years ago, former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth told me about leaving football behind. Now it's a part of his life again, in a way he didn't see coming.
The Credentials, Temperament and Opinions of Trump's Supreme Court Pick
IndivisibleFormer U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales and WNYC's Jami Floyd, also an attorney, talk about what Neil Gorsuch's nomination means for the court.
Latest News
In Black History Month 'Listening Session,' Trump Lashes Out At MediaAt the start of the meeting, President Trump called the media "the opposition." Attendees included housing secretary nominee Ben Carson and Pastor Darrell Scott, who discussed violence in Chicago.
From Marching to Running (for Office): Keeping Up the Momentum of the Women's MarchWeeks after the historic march, activists and organizers are trying to keep people involved in fighting for change.
Trump's Veteran Affairs Nominee Is An Unconventional Pick
The TakeawayOn Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs holds a hearing for VA secretary pick David Shulkin, a non-veteran and hold-over from the Obama administration.
2nd Ave. Subway Misses Ridership Goal But Eases Morning Commute on LexIn its first full month, the new line with three East Side stations has changed lives, even if it hasn't lived up to its full promise just yet.
Protesters Urge Sen. Chuck Schumer to Step Up ResistanceThousands of protesters lined the sidewalks around Grand Army Plaza to say the Senate Minority Leader isn't doing enough.
Arts and Culture
4 Lives In Parallel Run Through Ambitious '4 3 2 1'Paul Auster's new novel is a departure for the author — 880 pages of flowing prose about four versions of one character, living four mostly-parallel lives. It's sometimes confusing, but never boring.
Author Paul Beatty's America Comes into Focus
The TakeawayPaul Beatty's writing visits themes of race, justice and identity in America. He returns to The Takeaway to put the current political climate into the context of how he views the world.
The Great, Big, Philosophical Slumber PartyHow to make sense of the current political turmoil? An overnight marathon of art and philosophy (and beer) tries to offer some answers.
Reviving a Tony Award-winning Irish Comedy
The Leonard Lopate ShowActors Marie Mullen & Aisling O'Sullivan on “Beauty Queen of Leenane,” BAM's 20th anniversary revival of Martin McDonagh’s Tony Award-winning black comedy.
Tech and Media
Even Without A Headphone Jack, iPhone 7 Boosts Apple's Sales
Morning EditionThe iPhone is coming through for Apple following a year of slow sales. It looks like the iPhone 7 is a hit — despite some initial anger over its lack of a headphone jack.
Introducing: The Privacy Paradox
Note to SelfWhat you need to know to take back your digital identity - and maybe even your soul.
Spicer vs. the Interns
On The MediaHow sending interns to future press briefings could help the media shed their role as Trump's hate object.
Music For Your Day
"The Past Still Present Tense" for American Football
SoundcheckSome things never change, and that's a good thing for the band American Football - even some 16-17 years later. Hear some of their songs of love gone wrong live in the studio.
A Visit With the Bluesy Country of Tift Merritt
SoundcheckRaleigh, NC-based singer-songwriter Tift Merritt - whose alt-country veers close to the blues - performs songs from her 2017 record, Stitch of the World. (Audio available soon.)
Weekly Music Roundup: L.A. Salami & "Hallelujah Money"
SoundcheckWeek of Jan. 23: This week, musical responses to the Inauguration; a first look at the Brooklyn Folk Festival 2017; and a video premiere!
A Masterclass in Soul With Lee Fields & The Expressions
SoundcheckSinger Lee Fields has been keeping classic soul alive since 1969. Lee Fields & The Expressions play songs from their new record, "Special Night" in the studio.
-
Listen: He Sang/She Sang Podcast on Saariaho's 'L'Amour de Loin'
He Sang/She SangGet ready for the Met Opera's new production of Kaija Saariaho's "L'Amour de Loin." The composer joins us in the studio to discuss the opera.