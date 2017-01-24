Top Stories
New York's Hottest Gym Is the Metropolitan Museum of ArtChoreographer Monica Bill Barnes is hoping squats, power walking, and the Bee Gees will help you see the Met's world class artworks a little differently.
What's an 'Alternative Fact' and What Should We Do With Them?
IndivisibleCharlie Sykes makes his public radio hosting debut. He and conservative columnist George Will talk about shifting party lines and the relationship between the White House and the truth.
She Turned The World On With Her Smile: Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80
All Things ConsideredThe comedic actress was loved for her roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and, later, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. To this day, however, it's her comedy that endures.
Trump And His Organization Lawyer Up For The Ethics War AheadEric Trump called it an "exciting new chapter at the Trump Organization." But to progressive group Public Citizen, "It wouldn't matter if the Trump Organization hired Archbishop Desmond Tutu."
As Trump Hotels Expand, Trump Club Also Raises Fees - And EyebrowsThe Trump Organization plans to open many hotels during this administration. And company's Mar-a-Lago club is doubling initiation fees. Ethicists say Trump is improperly profiting from his office.
New Screening Tool Helps Unauthorized Immigrants Learn About OptionsDespite President Donald Trump's new executive orders, some immigrants without authorization can still gain legal status. A new website is helping them learn their options.
How Trump's EPA Could Affect New YorkPresident Trump is taking aim at the Environmental Protection Agency, which could hurt the jobs and health of New Yorkers.
NYPD Backtracks on Releasing Disciplinary InfoAfter months of criticism about transparency, the NYPD moves to release some information on officer misconduct.
Arts and Culture
Classic Novel '1984' Sales Are Up In The Era Of 'Alternative Facts'George Orwell's warning against regimes that create their own realities, published in 1948, is enjoying resurgent interest, hitting number one on the Amazon bestseller list.
The Founder of the Dance Form "Gaga"
The Leonard Lopate ShowOhad Naharin, choreographer and the creator of the modern form of dance "gaga," joins us to talk about the new documentary, “Mr. Gaga,” about his life & career.
REVIEW: August Wilson's 'Jitney' Roars onto BroadwayAs directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, this magnificent production is one of the best shows to be staged this year.
Writer Hilton Als Talks Ruthlessness and Freeing Your Art-Making
HelgaHilton Als is an intellectual omnivore who roots his art and criticism in reality and truth. Als talks with Helga Davis about being comfortable owning your anger and art-making.
Facebook Tweaks Its 'Trending Topics' Algorithm To Better Reflect Real NewsThe update comes days after accusations surfaced online that the highly shared Women's March didn't show as trending on Facebook. The social site has been trying to curb fake news and filter bubbles.
Saving Big Data From Itself
Note to SelfResearchers say big data can save the world. But the data has to come from somewhere. And that somewhere is us.
Politicians Can't Escape Their Deleted TweetsProPublica's "Politwoops" database automatically collects the tweets deleted by elected officials. Most are typos. Others reveal a little more.
Gig Alert: The Shins (Weekly Music Roundup)
SoundcheckThe new single by the Shins - “Name For You,” was written by frontman James Mercer for his three daughters, as a call for Girl Power. It's part of our weekly music roundup.
A Masterclass in Soul With Lee Fields & The Expressions
SoundcheckSinger Lee Fields has been keeping classic soul alive since 1969. Lee Fields & The Expressions play songs from their new record, "Special Night" in the studio.
EXTRA: Sheldon Harnick is Coming to Town!
The Naked American SongbookHere's a special Christmas and Channukah treat: A preview of upcoming Naked American Songbook guest Sheldon Harnick!
Listen: He Sang/She Sang Podcast on Saariaho's 'L'Amour de Loin'
He Sang/She SangGet ready for the Met Opera's new production of Kaija Saariaho's "L'Amour de Loin." The composer joins us in the studio to discuss the opera.
Kevin Devine's Magical Indie Power-Pop
SoundcheckThe relentless and prolific Brooklyn-based songwriter Kevin Devine offers up his storytelling indie power-pop in the studio.