From NY to DC and Beyond, Hundreds of Thousands Take to the Streets to Protest TrumpThe crowd estimate for the Washington march reached 500,000 people — more than double the initial predictions. Organizers of the New York City march estimated at least 150,000 attended.
The View from the Other Side of the Press Corps
On The MediaReporters have long voiced frustration with the way the White House press corps works. Turns out, it's no more satisfying on the other side.
The Trump Foreign Policy Doctrine — In 3 PointsWhen the clock struck noon, the White House website switched over to signify Donald Trump becoming the new president. And on that site, Trump laid out how he would approach the world.
What to Expect From Trump’s Economic Team
Money TalkingWith confirmation hearings nearing an end, a look at what they revealed about the men Donald Trump has picked to run the country’s finances.
Protests, Large and Small, Usher in Trump PresidencySeasoned activists realize that a Trump presidency is inspiring people to protest, and they are ready to seize that opportunity.
ISIS Destroys Ancient Theater, Tetrapylon In Palmyra, Syria SaysISIS retook Palmyra from government forces last month. Syria's antiquities chief now reports that the Tetrapylon — a 16-column structure — and the city's Roman theater have been largely destroyed.
'He Was A Door Knocker': A Friend Remembers Investigative Journalism Legend Wayne BarrettInvestigative reporter Tom Robbins remembers his friend and colleague Wayne Barrett, who died this week at the age of 71
WNYC to DC: Donald Trump 'Understands Me'WNYC’s road trip to the inauguration continues in Maryland, where reporters Arun Venugopal and Matt Katz drop by local hangouts to talk Russia and Trump.
Hollywood Grapples With TV In The Age Of Trump
All Things ConsideredAs Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, Hollywood faces the question of how this polarizing president might affect its work — and how to tell politically charged stories for a divided audience.
Will & Grace Are Coming Back to Tell You What They Think of 2017Will & Grace has been green-lit for a 10-episode revival by NBC with all the original starts. WNYC's Shumita Basu talks about the show's significance and where it's headed in 2017.
A Generation of Young BaracksBarack Tillard was born three months after Barack Obama was first sworn in as president. He's one of more than 120 Baracks born in 2008 and 2009 nationwide.
How Steve Jones Survived The Sex Pistols
The Leonard Lopate ShowGuitarist and Songwriter Steve Jones joins us to discuss his new book, "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol," about his childhood and life as a "punk pioneer."
A Personal Remembrance of Wayne BarrettBarrett trained a whole generation of journalists to view every closed door as just a chance to walk up a back alley.
5th 'Mars Mission' Simulation Ready For Launch In HawaiiStarting Thursday, six people will spend eight months in a dome on Mauna Loa volcano to study what living on Mars might be like. The mission is co-sponsored by the University of Hawaii and NASA.
The Bookie, The Phone Booth, and The FBI
Note to SelfHow one gambler on the Sunset Strip laid the legal groundwork for privacy in the digital age.
Gig Alert: The Shins (Weekly Music Roundup)
SoundcheckThe new single by the Shins - “Name For You,” was written by frontman James Mercer for his three daughters, as a call for Girl Power. It's part of our weekly music roundup.
A Masterclass in Soul With Lee Fields & The Expressions
SoundcheckSinger Lee Fields has been keeping classic soul alive since 1969. Lee Fields & The Expressions play songs from their new record, "Special Night" in the studio.
EXTRA: Sheldon Harnick is Coming to Town!
The Naked American SongbookHere's a special Christmas and Channukah treat: A preview of upcoming Naked American Songbook guest Sheldon Harnick!
Listen: He Sang/She Sang Podcast on Saariaho's 'L'Amour de Loin'
He Sang/She SangGet ready for the Met Opera's new production of Kaija Saariaho's "L'Amour de Loin." The composer joins us in the studio to discuss the opera.
Kevin Devine's Magical Indie Power-Pop
SoundcheckThe relentless and prolific Brooklyn-based songwriter Kevin Devine offers up his storytelling indie power-pop in the studio.