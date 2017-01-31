Top Stories
Objectivity: What Is It Good For?
On The MediaNews outlets have historically barred their journalists from protesting or publicly voicing political views. A look at whether that needs to change.
How to Save the NEA
Studio 360With reports that Trump may eliminate the NEA, Dana Gioia, a former head of the NEA, explains why Republicans want to axe an agency that gets less than .002% of federal spending.
Yes, All This Happened. Trump's First 2 Weeks As PresidentA controversial immigration ban, feuds over inauguration crowd size, unfounded allegations of voter fraud and a Supreme Court nominee: highlights of Trump's first two weeks in office.
Court Denies DOJ Request For Stay; Trump Immigration Order Remains SuspendedThe 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a Trump administration request to halt a suspension of the Trump order. It means the order remains suspended.
Who Is Judge James L. Robart And Why Did He Block Trump's Immigration Order?Judge James L. Robart is an appointee of President George W. Bush who also noted last year that "black lives matter."
LGBT New Yorkers: 'No Ban, No Wall. New York is for All.'Thousands of protestors rallied in front of the historic Stonewall Inn to call for solidarity with the immigrant community.
President Trump Moves to Kill Obama-Era Financial RegulationTrump's latest executive order puts a stay on the implementation of an Obama-era rule requiring brokers to put their clients' financial interests above their own.
Where They Stand: Congress and Trump's Executive Order on Refugees and ImmigrantsNPR, WNYC and dozens of other member stations are tracking how lawmakers around the country are responding to President Trump's executive order on refugees. Here's what we found.
Arts and Culture
Review: 'Yen' Is a Remarkable Look at the Humanity of Young CriminalsAnna Jordan's play starring Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges does the extraordinary: It creates empathy for people we otherwise would likely have no empathy for.
James Baldwin for Our TimesFilmmaker Raoul Peck turns the writing of James Baldwin into an artful film essay in the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro.”
A Listener-Sourced #CulturePack for This Political MomentWe asked listeners: What books/movies/TV/podcasts/etc. are you digging into to better understand this political and cultural moment? See some of the responses.
An Egghead’s Guide to the Super Bowl
Freakonomics assembled a panel of smart dudes, including a two-time Super Bowl champ and an NFL linemen who’s getting a math Ph.D at MIT, to tell you what to watch for on Sunday.
Bogus 'Bowling Green Massacre' Claim Snarls Trump Adviser Conway"I bet it's brand new information to people," Kellyanne Conway said of her false claim that a massacre by two Iraqis prompted a six-month halt to the Iraqi refugee program under President Obama.
Snapchat, All Grown-Up: 5 Things We Learned From Snap's IPO FilingSnap — expected to be valued at more than $20 billion when it goes public — may be the first company to use the term "sexting" in an initial public offering filing with the SEC.
Introducing: The Privacy Paradox
Note to SelfWhat you need to know to take back your digital identity - and maybe even your soul.
Weekly Music Roundup: Young Fathers & Queen Mab
SoundcheckWeek of Jan. 30: This week, the British are coming, again with new music from elbow, British Sea Power, and Scottish band, Young Fathers. Plus Syd (Tha Kyd) shows off her “Body.”
Composer/Vocalist Meredith Monk Pleads for Awareness
SoundcheckComposer, vocalist, director/choreographer, and auteur Meredith Monk performs music from her latest record, On Behalf of Nature.
Singer Ala.Ni Captivates, Sets a Mood
SoundcheckSinger Ala.Ni's striking voice goes from torchy jazz to intimate pop to atmospheric vocalise. She makes her American radio debut in our studios, with guitarist Marvin Dolly.
"The Past Still Present Tense" for American Football
SoundcheckSome things never change, and that's a good thing for the band American Football - even some 16-17 years later. Hear some of their songs of love gone wrong live in the studio.
A Visit With the Bluesy Country of Tift Merritt
SoundcheckRaleigh, NC-based singer-songwriter Tift Merritt - whose alt-country veers close to the blues - performs songs from her 2017 record, Stitch of the World. (Audio available soon.)