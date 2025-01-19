"A Burning House:" MLK and the American Experience at The Apollo Theater

Enlarge (WNYC and The Apollo Theater) Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Join us for an inspiring tribute honoring Dr. King’s dream, and a timely dialogue on the ongoing project of forging an equitable society.

This annual event from WNYC and the Apollo Theater will explore Dr. King’s enduring legacy through the lens of belonging, reflecting on his vision for a just and inclusive society. Through powerful conversations with prominent public intellectuals, community and faith leaders, authors and artists, we will ponder democracy and civil rights under a second Trump administration.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Doors open at 1 p.m.

Where: The Apollo Theater, 253 West 125th Street New York, NY.

Tickets: This event is free with RSVP. Free tickets will be available Tuesday, Jan. 7. RSVP here.

Listen: This event will also air on WNYC on Monday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.