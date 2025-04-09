"I Don't Want To Die." Theater of War Productions, Presented by WNYC

Enlarge (WNYC/Theater of War) Tickets: Free Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Please join us on April 9th at 7 PM for the third installment of Theater of War Productions’ new long-form journalism series at WNYC. The acclaimed actors Oscar Isaac (Dune, Ex Machina), Kathryn Erbe (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Oz), and Bill Camp (The Queen's Gambit, The Night Of), will perform “I Don’t Want to Die”: Needing Mental Health Care, He Got Trapped in His Insurer’s Ghost Network, written by Max Blaufor Pro Publica, to frame a powerful conversation about health insurance, ghost networks, and the challenges many American face accessing mental health care when they need it most. The event will be recorded with a live studio audience and broadcast the following week on WNYC. Co-presented by Theater of War Productions and WNYC, with special thanks to ProPublica."

FREE RSVP FOR TICKETS