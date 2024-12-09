Blindspot: Revisiting the Early Days of AIDS

Duration: 2 hours

Meet a nurse who spent 40 years at Harlem Hospital and meet one of her patients — they remain friends decades later. WNYC’s Kai Wright will lead a conversation about the early days of HIV and AIDS and how the disease showed up at one hospital in New York City. There are lessons to be learned about how to cover and serve communities in the face of crisis.

The panel will be introduced by the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY's Director of Audio Journalism Kalli Anderson. This panel is produced in conjunction with the podcast Blindspot: The Plague in the Shadows, which also featured Terry McGovern from CUNY’s School of Public Health and was made in collaboration with J-School’s Linda Villarosa.

The event is from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY.

RSVP FOR FREE HERE.