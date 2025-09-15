Front Lines of Defense: Democracy and Journalism in 2025 Buy Tickets

Enlarge (WNYC) Tickets: $20 Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

More than 75% of Americans say democracy is under serious threat, according to a recent NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. Press freedom is under intense pressure in this country, misinformation is rampant, and divisiveness seems to have infiltrated nearly every aspect of society. At the same time, democracy reporting has emerged as a serious beat in local, state, and national newsrooms to hold government officials accountable, keep citizens informed, and protect democratic freedoms. Join us for a conversation between some of the leading journalists covering democracy across the country: Brigid Bergin of WNYC, George Chidi of The Guardian, Brandon Tensley of Capital B, and Elizabeth Estrada of Spotlight PA.

This event is produced by U.S. Democracy Day, a project of the Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University, in partnership with WNYC. It is funded thanks to support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

