The Moth and WNYC Present: Only in New York

Enlarge (The Moth) Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: NYU Skirball Center 566 LaGuardia Place (at Washington Square South)

New York, NY 10012 Directions

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 14, The Moth presents a special mainstage show at NYU's Skirball Center in honor of WNYC's Centennial. The theme is Only In New York, and will feature a storyteller from each of the five boroughs. Tying it all together is first-time Moth host, WNYC's Alison Stewart. Expect special musical surprise moments and treats that can happen — Only in New York. Get tickets here.