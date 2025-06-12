The Old Man, Theater of War Productions, Presented by WNYC
Thursday, June 12, 2025
7:00 PM
In honor of Father’s Day, please join us for the sixth installment of Theater of War Productions’ new long-form journalism series at WNYCon June 12at 7pm EDT. The acclaimed actors Frankie Faison(The Wire, Coming to America, The Rookie), Chad Coleman (The Wire, The Walking Dead, Superman & Lois) and Michael Braugher (The Gilded Age , Ex-Husbands, To Kill a Mockingbird) will premiere “The Old Man,” a new article written by Jelani Cobb for The New Yorker , as a catalyst for a guided, intergenerational audience discussion about fatherhood. The event will be recorded with a live studio audience and broadcast on the radio Father’s Day weekend.
Co-Presented by Theater of War Productions and WNYC , with special thanks to The New Yorker .
Supported by a generous grant from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund .
Directed and facilitated by Bryan Doerries.