Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

In honor of Father’s Day, please join us for the sixth installment of Theater of War Productions’ new long-form journalism series at WNYCon June 12at 7pm EDT. The acclaimed actors Frankie Faison(The Wire, Coming to America, The Rookie), Chad Coleman (The Wire, The Walking Dead, Superman & Lois) and Michael Braugher (The Gilded Age , Ex-Husbands, To Kill a Mockingbird) will premiere “The Old Man,” a new article written by Jelani Cobb for The New Yorker , as a catalyst for a guided, intergenerational audience discussion about fatherhood. The event will be recorded with a live studio audience and broadcast on the radio Father’s Day weekend.

Co-Presented by Theater of War Productions and WNYC , with special thanks to The New Yorker .

Supported by a generous grant from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund .

Directed and facilitated by Bryan Doerries.

