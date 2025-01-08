The Public Song Project: A People's Concert at Joe's Pub

Enlarge (Katie Merz, adapted by Simon Close) Duration: 2 hours Venue: Joe's Pub 425 Lafayette Street

New York, NY 10003 Joe's Pub

At the beginning of every year, an abundance of art enters the public domain. The Public Song Project from WNYC invites anyone, professional musicians and hobbyists alike, to create new musical works from this trove of creative inspiration. The result is a collection of song covers and musical adaptations of books, poetry, films and more, demonstrating the public domain's usefulness to creators and an opportunity to engage with history through art.

At 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Joe's Pub, join All Of It with Alison Stewart to celebrate the release of the Public Song Project's first ever album and hear from some of the project's standout submitters, from laypeople to professionals, live onstage, as WNYC launches the 2025 edition of the contest.

GET TICKETS HERE