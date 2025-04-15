Broadway's Hell's Kitchen at WNYC
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
12:00 PM
On April 15th at 12 PM, join Alison Stewart and cast members and the creative team of Hell's Kitchen, the new musical from Alicia Keys, for a special hour of live radio in The Greene Space at WNYC. Hear new members of the cast take on the Broadway show's music in a unique remix, with performances tailored for this space, and conversation about how the show comes together 6 days a week. This is a free event, part of the Listening Party Live series on All Of It.