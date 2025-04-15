WNYC Events

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

12:00 PM

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

On April 15th at 12 PM, join Alison Stewart and cast members and the creative team of Hell's Kitchen, the new musical from Alicia Keys, for a special hour of live radio in The Greene Space at WNYC. Hear new members of the cast take on the Broadway show's music in a unique remix, with performances tailored for this space, and conversation about how the show comes together 6 days a week. This is a free event, part of the Listening Party Live series on All Of It

