(Acme News Photo/WNYC Archive Collections)

Patience and Fortitude: A History of Mayor LaGuardia on WNYC

As WNYC celebrates its centennial this year, All Of It presents "Patience and Fortitude: A History of Mayor LaGuardia on WNYC," a special on the life of one of New York City's most important mayors: Fiorello La Guardia from noon-1 p.m. on September 20 on WNYC.

La Guardia was the first Italian-American Mayor of New York who led the city during the aftermath of the Great Depression, Hitler's rise to power, and World War II. His decisions also have a huge impact on how our city looks and moves today. He unified our subway system, created NYCHA, and also was mayor during the rise of the controversial figure, his Parks Commissioner Robert Moses.

La Guardia also had a significant presence on WNYC airwaves during his tenure. His weekly "Talks to the People" broadcasts averaged 2 million listeners. He spoke directly to New Yorkers about issues that affected them, from the price of groceries, to war defense training, to more light hearted moments like when he read the comics to children during a newspaper strike.

On the anniversary of his death on September 20, 1947, we'll dive into the WNYC archives and get to know Mayor La Guardia, his early life, triumphs and faults. Joining All Of It host Alison Stewart will be Terry Golway, author of the book, "I Never Did Like Politics: How Fiorello La Guardia Became America’s Mayor, And Why He Still Matters."

WNYC is celebrating its centennial with live events, audio programming, public art, a city-wide storytelling initiative and partnerships with other New York institutions. Visit wnyc.org/100 to learn more about how you can join the celebration of WNYC’s first — and next — 100 years.