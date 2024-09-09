Central Park SummerStage

Tickets: Free Duration: 2 hours

Join Brian Lehrer for a live radio broadcast from Central Park! The evening will include some of the most beloved voices you’ve heard on the air and a lineup of comedy, music, trivia and more.

Featuring performances by Freestyle Love Supreme and mxmtoon, a DJ set by Donwill, and segments with WNYC’s All Things Considered host Sean Carlson, On the Media‘s Brooke Gladstone and Micah Loewinger, All of It’s Alison Stewart, This American Life‘s Ira Glass, New Sounds' John Schaefer, and storytelling from The Moth. Other guests to be announced — plus a few surprise guests you’ll have to be there to hear!