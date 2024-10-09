Barchives: WNYC at Hi-Note

At 6 p.m. on October 9 at Hi-Note, Barchives NYC will join WNYC's centennial celebration. The 20th Barchives will dive into the history of NYC radio while also hitting the airwaves, thanks to the host bar and community radio station Hi-Note. WNYC Archivist Andy Lanset will talk about the archives’ diverse collections and bring along a variety of media formats for hands-on exploration. Plus, Hi-Note will share their unique experience of running a bar that also provides radio programming. As an added bonus, Hi-Note will record and broadcast this Barchives event.

