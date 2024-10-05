WNYC Events

Celebrate the Brooklyn Museum's 200th Birthday

Saturday, October 5, 2024 through Sunday, October 6, 2024

Venue: Brooklyn Museum

200 Eastern Parkway
Brooklyn, New York

The Brooklyn Museum kicks off its 200th anniversary celebration with Birthday Bash from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6. Enjoy a full family-friendly weekend of music and karaoke, dance and poetry, gallery tours and art-making, piñatas, and much more.

Get complete information about the Brooklyn Museum's Birthday Bash weekend here.

WNYC is celebrating its centennial with live events, audio programming, public art, a city-wide storytelling initiative and partnerships with other New York institutions, like the Brooklyn Museum. Visit wnyc.org/100 to learn more about how you can join the celebration of WNYC’s first — and next — 100 years.

