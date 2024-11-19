New York Public Radio Centennial Gala

New York Public Radio hosts its annual Gala honoring its work and the generosity of those who support it. This year’s event will be held at The Glasshouse and includes cocktail hour, seated dinner, and an amplified after-party for young New Yorkers, all to celebrate a century of public service journalism and usher WNYC into its next 100 years. The program will feature special performances and speakers from across New York Public Radio’s celebrated programs.

Get tickets here.