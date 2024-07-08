WNYC Centennial Celebration: A Reimagining Of the First Broadcast

Enlarge (WNYC) Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

On July 8, 2024, at 8:54 p.m. ET, it will be exactly 100 years since WNYC – now the largest independent public radio station in the U.S. – came on the air for the very first time. Join us as we mark this historic moment with a reimagining of that first broadcast live from The Greene Space starting at 8:45 p.m. ET.

While the original audio no longer exists, WNYC’s re-creation of the 1924 run of show through archival scripts and press clippings, will serve as source material for this contemporary staging. The roles of then-Mayor John Hylan, borough presidents, and various city officials and well-wishers will be performed by Tony-winning performer and host of the upcoming podcast America, Who Hurt You? Sarah Jones, Brooke Gladstone (host, On the Media), John Schaefer (host, New Sounds), with a cameo by NYPR President and CEO LaFontaine E. Oliver. Eight-time Grammy winner and founder of The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Arturo O’Farrill, will be joined by an ensemble of musicians and singer Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso performing his new arrangements of musical selections from the 1924 broadcast. Two-time Grammy Award winning mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges will perform the national anthem.

Watch a video livestream here.