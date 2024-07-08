Public Art for Public Radio: A Katie Merz Art Installation
Monday, July 8, 2024
10:00 AM
Acclaimed multidisciplinary artist, lifelong New Yorker, and Artist in Residence at The Greene Space, Katie Merz is best known for her contemporary large-scale murals on urban building exteriors and in public spaces. A passionate public radio fan whose work also includes NPR and WNYC host portraits, Merz has created a public art piece on the street-facing windows of The Greene Space, inspired by a century of stories that define our city and listeners’ contributions of what is iconically New York.