Public Art for Public Radio: A Katie Merz Art Installation

Enlarge (Theodora Kuslan) Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Acclaimed multidisciplinary artist, lifelong New Yorker, and Artist in Residence at The Greene Space, Katie Merz is best known for her contemporary large-scale murals on urban building exteriors and in public spaces. A passionate public radio fan whose work also includes NPR and WNYC host portraits, Merz has created a public art piece on the street-facing windows of The Greene Space, inspired by a century of stories that define our city and listeners’ contributions of what is iconically New York.