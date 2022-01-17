Guests will include:
- Trezana Beverly – First African-American actress to receive a Tony Award for “Best Featured Actress in a Play” (for the 1977 Broadway play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf)
- Howard Bryant, Sports Journalist/Author of “Full Dissidence” and “The Heritage”
- Najee Dorsey – Founder of Black Art in America (BAIA) and visual artist
- Dr. Harry Edwards, Professor Emeritus of Sociology, UC-Berkeley focused on experiences of African-American athletes
- Javier Gooden +JSWISS – Rappers
- Jonathan McCrory – Director, National Black Theatre of Harlem
- Garrett McQueen – Advocate for diversity in classical music
- Bill Rhoden, award-winning sports columnist, New York Times and writer-at-large, The Undefeated
- Rashad Robinson – President, Color of Change
- Reverend Al Sharpton – Host of MSNBC's “Politics Nation,” President of National Action Network, internationally renowned civil rights activist
- Damion Thomas – Curator, Museum of Sports for Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture
- The Honorable Andrew Young – Former mayor of Atlanta, first black UN Ambassador, member of U.S. House of Representatives, activist during 1960’s civil rights movement; contributing a special video message
“MLK – Activism and the Arts” will also include artistic presentations and performances. Gregory Hopkins will direct The Gathering Quartet in a preview performance from Joel Thompson’s oratorio Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, a powerful, multi-movement choral work honoring black men killed by police or by authority figures; this performance is an excerpt from The Gathering: A Collective Sonic Ring Shout which will debut at the Apollo in May. The event will also feature a video presentation by classical music curator Garrett McQueen on the history of activism by Pan-African musicians. Rappers Javier Gooden and JSWISS will close out the program with an electrifying tribute to black trailblazers.