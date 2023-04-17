Apr 17 | The Civilians: A Performance Made From The WNYC Archives Artist in Residence Buy Tickets

Enlarge (Provided by The Greene Space) Tickets: 20 Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Take a trip back in time to 1970s New York City as acclaimed theater group The Civilians present a one-night-only performance made from archival WNYC interviews!



The evening features performers channeling the original voices recorded at a time when WNYC aired 90 minutes of free-flowing conversation with experimental filmmakers, radical poets, and more, peppered with the raw sounds of the city from a bygone era.



If you want to experience New York City through the lens of its most iconic artists and the city they defined in all its gritty realness, don't miss this unique event.