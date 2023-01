Jan 27 | WQXR Presents: Queen of the Night with Thorgy Thor WQXR Presents Buy Tickets

Enlarge (Photo provided by artist) Tickets: $35 in-person | $10 virtual Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

WQXR presents drag performance artist and violinist Thorgy Thor! Come enjoy an evening of laughter, music, and campy fun as we start off the new year and do a mental health check-in! We’ll have musical guests, games, drinks, and more than a few surprises. Haydn and Mozart knew how to wear a wig, and Thorgy Thor will take that look a few high-heeled steps further!