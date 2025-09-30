WNYC's All Things Considered: Live from the Bronx

Tickets: Free Duration: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Join us for a special broadcast of WNYC’s All Things Considered – live from the Bronx!



This election season, WNYC is traveling throughout the boroughs to hear directly from New Yorkers like you about what matters most in this year’s high-stakes mayoral race. On Tuesday, September 30, from 4:00–6:30 pm, we’ll be at the American Turners of New York in Throgs Neck.



We’re bringing together community leaders, elected officials, and Bronx residents to talk about affordability, public safety, mass transit, and other issues critical to the future of our city. You’ll also have a chance to test your knowledge of the Bronx with some trivia—and win some WNYC swag!



Tickets are free, but registration is required.

American Turners NY Inc.

748 Clarence Avenue

Bronx, NY 10465

