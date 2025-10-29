WNYC Events

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

4:30 PM

Duration: 2 hours

Join us for a special broadcast of WNYC’s All Things Considered – live from Sunset Park in Brooklyn!
This election season, WNYC is traveling throughout the boroughs to hear directly from New Yorkers like you about what matters most in this year’s high-stakes mayoral race. On Wednesday, October 29, from 4:30–6:30 pm, we’ll be at Brooklyn One in Industry City.
We’re bringing together community leaders, stakeholders, and Brooklyn residents to talk about affordability, public safety, mass transit, and other issues critical to the future of our city. There will also be music, trivia, and a chance to win some WNYC swag!
