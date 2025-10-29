All Things Considered from Sunset Park Reserve / Free

Enlarge (WNYC) Tickets: Free Duration: 2 hours Venue: Brooklyn One A haven for experimental performance art, fostering collaboration and thought-provoking works in Brooklyn. 51 35th St Building 5, Brooklyn, NY 11232 Brooklyn One Productions 51 35th St Building 5, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Join us for a special broadcast of WNYC’s All Things Considered – live from Sunset Park in Brooklyn!



This election season, WNYC is traveling throughout the boroughs to hear directly from New Yorkers like you about what matters most in this year’s high-stakes mayoral race. On Wednesday, October 29, from 4:30–6:30 pm, we’ll be at Brooklyn One in Industry City.



We’re bringing together community leaders, stakeholders, and Brooklyn residents to talk about affordability, public safety, mass transit, and other issues critical to the future of our city. There will also be music, trivia, and a chance to win some WNYC swag!

Tickets are free, but registration is required.





Click here for tickets.

WNYC: Live from Sunset Park

Wednesday, October 29

4:30 - 6:30pm EDT

Brooklyn One

51 35th Street #Building 5

Brooklyn, NY 11232