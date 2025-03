Tenement Museum and WNYC Present – The Triangle Fire: Response, Reform and Reverberations

Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Venue: Tenement Museum
103 Orchard Street
New York, NY 10002

Please join us on March 25th, 2025, at 6:30 PM (Doors: 5:30 PM) as WNYC’s Amina Srna moderates a conversation with historians Annelise Orleck, Annie Polland, and Margaret Chin on the anniversary of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire. Featuring a special performance by Shaina Taub, the creator of Suffs.

