A Diet Writers Regrets: Theater of War Productions Presented by WNYC

Tickets: Free Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Please join us for the second installment of Theater of War Productions' new long-form journalism series at WNYC. The acclaimed actor Hope Davis (Asteroid City, Succession) will perform "A Diet Writer's Regrets: No one has ever known so much about healthy eating and been less successful at following her own advice," written by Rebecca Johns for The Atlantic, to help frame a guided audience discussion about the heath and wellness industry, Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, and the stigma around weight in America. The event will be recorded with a live studio audience and broadcast the following week on WNYC.

