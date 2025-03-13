WNYC Events

A Diet Writers Regrets: Theater of War Productions Presented by WNYC

Thursday, March 13, 2025

7:00 PM

A Diet Writers Regrets: Theater of War Productions Live from WNYC reading by acclaimed actor Hope Davis Enlarge

(WNYC)

Tickets: Free

Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

Please join us for the second installment of Theater of War Productions' new long-form journalism series at WNYC. The acclaimed actor Hope Davis (Asteroid City, Succession) will perform "A Diet Writer's Regrets: No one has ever known so much about healthy eating and been less successful at following her own advice," written by Rebecca Johns for The Atlantic, to help frame a guided audience discussion about the heath and wellness industry, Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs, and the stigma around weight in America. The event will be recorded with a live studio audience and broadcast the following week on WNYC.

FREE RSVP FOR TICKETS

Sponsored

