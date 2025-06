Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club at WNYC

Enlarge (Buena Vista Social Club) Tickets: Free Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Join Alison Stewart and the Tony Award-winning band from Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club for an hour of live radio in The Greene Space at WNYC on June 24 at 12pm. See live performance and learn from members of the cast and creative team about how they bring the classic album to life 8 times a week.

This free music-focused event was curated specially for New York Music Month (NYMM).

