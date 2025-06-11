On The Media: Tuning Into the Divided Dial

Enlarge (WNYC) Tickets: $20 Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Join us on June 11th at 7 PM for a conversation between OTM host Micah Loewinger and journalist Katie Thornton as they discuss their Peabody-winning series, new season of “The Divided Dial.” The first season, released in late 2022, examined how the right came to dominate talk radio in the US — and how one company was launching an ultra-conservative media empire from the airwaves. The second season, released May 2025, explores the world of shortwave radio: the lesser-known cousin of AM and FM radio that travels thousands of miles across rough terrain and geopolitical borders. This once-ubiquitous medium went from a utopian experiment in global communication to a propaganda tool for governments at war — and then became a vehicle for American right-wing extremists and cults. Katie visits a very strange station in Northern Maine. And explains what a little-known battle playing out on the shortwaves right now — between radio fanatics and Wall Street — can tell us about how we value our public airwaves.

Micah goes behind the scenes with Katie — to hear about her reporting process, how she found these stories and audio recordings (some of which had never been digitized), and the talk radio and shortwave gems that were left on the cutting room floor.

