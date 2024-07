Happy Birthday WNYC! An On-Air Celebration

WNYC’s long-running, award-winning public affairs host Brian Lehrer throws an on-air birthday party! He will be joined by WNYC’s Archivist Andy Lanset, who will take listeners through the decades with stories and audio clips capturing the role WNYC has played in our city. Listeners can call in with their own WNYC memories and birthday wishes; expect a few surprise guests and notable New Yorkers!