The Inconvenient King: Was MLK Woke? Reserve / Free

Enlarge (WNYC) Tickets: Free Reservations are necessary, starting Jan. 2 Venue: The Apollo Theater 253 West 125th Street New York, NY 253 West 125th Street New York, NY

The 18th annual celebration focuses on a renewed commitment to understanding the context, confronting the complexity, and elevating our collective consciousness in the face of injustice and discrimination. Live music, spoken word and other forms of creative expression round out the afternoon.

Co-hosted by WNYC's Kai Wright (Notes from America) and Michael Hill (Morning Edition) at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.