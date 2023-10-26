The State of Segregation in New Jersey Schools Reserve / Free

Tickets: Free RSVP requested
Venue: Newark Public Library (Main Branch)
5 Washington Street 2nd Floor, Newark, NJ 07102

Nearly 70 years after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, New Jersey’s public education system is still grappling with segregation and is often described as one of the most segregated in the nation.

This event is designed to bring residents and journalists together with researchers who are deeply involved in examining this issue across New Jersey. Your participation and input can serve as a vital contribution to the ongoing statewide conversation, potentially influencing both media coverage and policy.