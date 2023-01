MLK — Blueprint for the Culture Reserve / Free

Enlarge (WNYC / Apollo Theater) Tickets: Free Reservations are necessary, starting Jan. 2 Venue: The Apollo Theater 253 West 125th Street New York, NY 253 West 125th Street New York, NY

The 17th annual celebration focuses on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s as the template for modern social and civil justice movements. This year, we celebrate the impact young people make on society through activism, engagement and a commitment to justice.

WNYC’s Notes from America host, Kai Wright, moderates the first hour of this year’s celebration followed by music, spoken word and other forms of creative expressions with WQXR’s Terrance McKnight.