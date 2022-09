New York Public Radio Live: 40 Years of John Schaefer and "New Sounds" at Brooklyn Bowl Buy Tickets

Tickets: $40 and up
21+ Years
Venue: Brooklyn Bowl
61 Wythe Avenue
Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate 40 years of New Sounds with live music, hosts from your favorite shows and fellow fans. The guest of honor for the evening is John Schaefer, the visionary behind the nightly music adventure New Sounds, and its host for four decades.