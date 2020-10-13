The Role of Prosecutors in Racial Justice Reserve / Free

Enlarge (CUNY) Tickets: Free Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes

WNYC, Gothamist and the CUNY School of Law will host a virtual forum for Manhattan District Attorney candidates to discuss and debate their visions for racial justice.

Across the country, DA races have become one of the main battlegrounds for criminal justice reform. And the 2021 race in New York City will likely have national reverberations. Candidates will debate a range of topics, including gun violence, police accountability and gang policing.

George Joseph, a reporter for WNYC’s Race and Justice Unit, will moderate.

Those who RSVP will receive a Zoom link via email shortly before the forum.

RSVP for FREE first-access links to join the live stream. By submitting your information, you’re agreeing to receive communications from New York Public Radio in accordance with our Terms of Use. (wnyc.org/terms)