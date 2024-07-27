(Rik Keller)

Rhapsody for This Land: The American Odyssey

On Saturday, July 27 at 6 p.m., WNYC and St. Ann’s Warehouse will present Rhapsody for This Land: The American Odyssey in Music, a free concert in Brooklyn Bridge Park that celebrates a century of hope, protest and change as expressed through American music.

Rhapsody for This Land will feature renowned pianist Lara Downes performing her exuberant new project, Rhapsody in Blue Reimagined, created to mark the centennial this year of Gershwin’s landmark composition. The concert will also feature performances by other acclaimed artists spanning a broad range of genres and traditions including Christian McBride, Rosanne Cash, Arturo O’Farrill, Time for Three, and the Orchestra Elena under Aram Demirjian. WNYC will broadcast the concert live, and All of It’s Alison Stewart will host.