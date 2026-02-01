Black Out Loud: An Evening with Geoff Bennett, Jordan Carlos and Phoebe Robinson Buy Tickets

Enlarge (WNYC/Harper Collins) Tickets: General Admission: $25, Students: $10 (bring ID) Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Join PBS NewsHour co-anchor Geoff Bennett for a lively, wide-ranging conversation with comedians and writers Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens) and Jordan Carlos (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore and The Daily Show) about the power of Black comedy as craft, critique, and cultural memory.

Drawing from Bennett’s book Black Out Loud, the discussion traces how Black comedians — from vaudeville and the Chitlin’ Circuit to stand-up stages and 1990s sitcoms — have used humor to interrogate American life, challenge power, and tell the truth in ways few other art forms can. Robinson and Carlos bring their own sharp perspectives as performers working at the intersection of comedy, media, and social commentary today.

Blending history, personal stories, and laugh-out-loud moments, this evening explores why comedy has mattered so deeply — and why it continues to shape how we understand race, politics, and culture now.

General Admission: $25



Students: $10 (bring ID)



Livestream: Free with RSVP