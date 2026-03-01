Events

Classical Music Happy Hour Launch Party

Monday, March 23, 2026

6:30 PM

Classical Music Happy Hour Launch Party with Emanuel Ax and Elliott Forrest Enlarge

(WQXR)

Duration: 2 hours

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

Join pianist Emanuel (Manny) Ax in celebrating the launch of his new podcast, Classical Music Happy Hour from WQXR and Carnegie Hall. We’re having a party in The Greene Space with some of the podcast guests including: actor David Hyde Pierce, writer John McWhorter, and comedian-violist Isabel Hagen. And maybe a very special guest! WQXR’s Elliott Forrest will be the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

