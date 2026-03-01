Join pianist Emanuel (Manny) Ax in celebrating the launch of his new podcast, Classical Music Happy Hour from WQXR and Carnegie Hall. We’re having a party in The Greene Space with some of the podcast guests including: actor David Hyde Pierce, writer John McWhorter, and comedian-violist Isabel Hagen. And maybe a very special guest! WQXR’s Elliott Forrest will be the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.
Tickets:
Click here for tickets
General Admission: $75 (Includes Appetizers + Drinks)
Livestream: Free (Suggested Donation: $10)