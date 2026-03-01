Broadway on the Radio: CHESS Buy Tickets

Enlarge (WNYC) Tickets: Premium Seating (1st 2 rows): $50, General Admission: $25, Livestream: Free with RSVP Duration: 1 hour Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

The stars of Broadway's CHESS join Alison Stewart live in The Greene Space at WNYC.

Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher perform songs from the show and discuss bringing the beloved musical back to the stage. They’re joined by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer and Emmy Award-winner Danny Strong, who re-wrote the book for this revival.

This event is part of All Of It's Broadway on the Radio series.



Get Tickets:



PREMIUM SEATING (FIRST 2 ROWS): $50



GENERAL ADMISSION: $25



LIVESTREAM: FREE WITH RSVP