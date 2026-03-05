Get Lit with All Of It: Angela Flournoy's "The Wilderness"

Enlarge (Mariner Books) Tickets: Free with RSVP Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

The February "Get Lit with All Of It" book club event, held each month at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, was sadly cancelled due to the blizzard. But luckily, we've rescheduled here at The Greene Space at WNYC!

The New York Public Library and WNYC—two indispensable New York institutions—partner to host a book club that brings New Yorkers together and fosters community. Join host Alison Stewart and author Angela Flournoy to discuss the February book club selection, the novel "The Wilderness."

Plus, an audience Q&A with the author, and book sales and signing immediately following the event.



