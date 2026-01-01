What to do with the BQE? From GBH's The Big Dig and WNYC’s On The Way

Events

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

7:00 PM

Tickets: General Admission: $25, Students: $10 (bring ID)

Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway: It’s crumbling, it’s clogged, it’s woven into historic neighborhoods, and something has to be done about it, soon.

Join Ian Coss, host of GBH's Peabody Award-winning podcast The Big Dig, and Stephen Nessen of WNYC’s On The Way, in conversation with transportation experts Polly Trottenberg and Lara Birnback, for a live taping about the transportation puzzle that New York City can’t seem to solve.

Tickets:

Click here for tickets

General Admission: $25

Students: $10 (bring ID)

Livestream: Free with RSVP

