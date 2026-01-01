Devoted watchers of The Gilded Age know it explores a rarely depicted elite Black professional community in 19th century New York City. We will bring to life the world of Black women in New York—from tenements to brownstones—through primary source materials and conversation—with Denée Benton of The Gilded Age, historian Leslie Harris, The Tenement Museum’s Marquis Taylor, and WNYC’s Alison Stewart.
Tickets:
Premium Seating: $40
General Admission: $25
Students: $10
Livestream: Free, Suggested Donation of $10