The Gilded Age: Peggy Scott’s New York From The Tenement Museum and WNYC

Wednesday, February 18, 2026

6:30 PM

(Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO)

Tickets: Premium Seating: $40, General Admission: $25, Students: $10

Livestream: Free, Suggested Donation of $10

Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

Devoted watchers of The Gilded Age know it explores a rarely depicted elite Black professional community in 19th century New York City. We will bring to life the world of Black women in New York—from tenements to brownstones—through primary source materials and conversation—with Denée Benton of The Gilded Age, historian Leslie Harris, The Tenement Museum’s Marquis Taylor, and WNYC’s Alison Stewart.

