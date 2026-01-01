Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three Present Emily - No Prisoner Be Buy Tickets

General Admission: $25, Premium Seating: $50 Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Join WQXR host Elliott Forrest on February 17th at 7 PM as multi–Grammy Award winner and 2018 Olivier Award recipient Joyce DiDonato joins the genre-defying, Grammy- and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three—Nicolas Kendall, Ranaan Meyer, and Charles Yang—for an intimate evening of performance and conversation in WQXR's The Greene Space. Joining them will be Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts who set music to 26 poems by Emily Dickinson for their upcoming album and tour Emily – No Prisoner Be.





General Admission: $25



Premium Seating: $50



Livestream: Free with RSVP