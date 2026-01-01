Events

Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three Present Emily - No Prisoner Be

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

7:00 PM

Joyce DiDonato and Time for Three Enlarge

(WQXR)

General Admission: $25, Premium Seating: $50

Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

Join WQXR host Elliott Forrest on February 17th at 7 PM as multi–Grammy Award winner and 2018 Olivier Award recipient Joyce DiDonato joins the genre-defying, Grammy- and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three—Nicolas Kendall, Ranaan Meyer, and Charles Yang—for an intimate evening of performance and conversation in WQXR's The Greene Space. Joining them will be Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts who set music to 26 poems by Emily Dickinson for their upcoming album and tour Emily – No Prisoner Be.



Tickets:

General Admission: $25

Premium Seating: $50

Livestream: Free with RSVP

