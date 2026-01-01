Radiolab Presents: Viscera Buy Tickets

Enlarge (WNYC) Tickets: General Admission: $25, Premium Seating: $40 Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

In this installment of Viscera, Dr. Avir Mitra takes us on a journey from the operating room to the farm and back again. We climb inside the 15,000 year old biological back-and-forth between humans, bacteria, and the animals we breed, raise, and eat.



Tickets:

Livestream: Free with RSVP