Radiolab Presents: Viscera

Thursday, February 12, 2026

7:00 PM

(WNYC)

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

Gripping tales of the human body, live with Radiolab, hosted by Radiolab correspondent Dr. Avir Mitra and Radiolab Executive Editor Soren Wheeler.

In this installment of Viscera, Dr. Avir Mitra takes us on a journey from the operating room to the farm and back again. We climb inside the 15,000 year old biological back-and-forth between humans, bacteria, and the animals we breed, raise, and eat.


