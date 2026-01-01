Radiolab Presents: Viscera

7:00 PM
Gripping tales of the human body, live with Radiolab, hosted by Radiolab correspondent Dr. Avir Mitra and Radiolab Executive Editor Soren Wheeler.
In this installment of Viscera, Dr. Avir Mitra takes us on a journey from the operating room to the farm and back again. We climb inside the 15,000 year old biological back-and-forth between humans, bacteria, and the animals we breed, raise, and eat.
Tickets:
Click here for tickets
General Admission: $25
Premium Seating: $40
Livestream: Free with RSVP