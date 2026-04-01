Mamdani's First 100 Days: Lessons from La Guardia Reserve / Free

Enlarge (NYPR) Tickets: Free Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is 100 days into his historic term with ambitious plans to make New York City more affordable through a dramatic expansion of public services. He cites Mayor Fiorello La Guardia as an inspiration – and proof that it can be accomplished. Join WNYC’s Senior Politics Reporter Brigid Bergin as she talks to the mayor about what he’s done so far, takes your questions and leads a discussion on what Mamdani can learn from his predecessors.

Registration:



Livestream only (FREE with RSVP)

