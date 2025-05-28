Long COVID Showed Me the Bottom of American Health Care: Theater of War Productions, Presented by WNYC

Enlarge (Theater of War/WNYC) Tickets: Free Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Please join us on May 28th at 7 PM for the fifth installment of Theater of War Productions’ new long-form journalism series at WNYC . The acclaimed actors Gary Farmer ( Dead Man, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Smoke Signals), Irma-Estel Laguerre ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Blue Bloods, The Undoing), Tanis Parenteau ( Billions, House of Cards, Sweet Summer Pow-Wow), and Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba, Stand and Deliver, Prodigal Son) will perform “ Long COVID Showed Me the Bottom of American Health Care ,” written by Rebecca Nagle for The Atlantic, as a catalyst for a guided audience discussion about the lasting impact of long COVID on individuals and communities nationwide. Rebecca, a prominent Native American/Cherokee activist and journalist, writes movingly about her own struggle with long COVID and the challenges she, her community, and 1 in 20 Americans have faced accessing treatment and care for the disease. The event will be recorded with a live studio audience and broadcast several weeks later on WNYC.



Co-Presented by Theater of War Productions and WNYC, with special thanks to The Atlantic.

Supported by a generous grant from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund.



Directed and facilitated by Bryan Doerries.

