WNYC's Election 2025 Community Forum in Queens Reserve / Free

Enlarge (WNYC) Tickets: Free Duration: 1 hour, 30 minutes Venue: Black Spectrum Theatre 177-01 Baisley Blvd Jamaica, NY 11434 177-01 Baisley Blvd Jamaica, NY 11434

Join WNYC's Sean Carlson and Brigid Bergin at Black Spectrum Theatre in Roy Wilkins Park for a live radio broadcast and community forum ahead of this year's NYC mayoral primary. This election season, WNYC is traveling to neighborhoods across the Five Boroughs to ask New Yorkers what they want to hear from the candidates. We'll talk with community leaders, elected officials and New York City voters about affordability, public safety, mass transit and other issues that are front and center in this year's race. Plus, a special appearance by Queens legend "Uncle" Ralph McDaniels! Join us on Tuesday 6/17 at 4pm.

FREE RSVP FOR TICKETS