Events

NYPR Blood Drive

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

9:30 AM

NYPR 2025 Blood Drive Enlarge

(NYPR)

Duration: 4 hours, 30 minutes

Venue: The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street, New York, NY
(corner of Varick Street)

New York Public Radio is partnering with New York Blood Center to host a blood drive where staff and listeners can come together and donate.

Join us and your fellow caring New Yorkers on Tuesday, December 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NYPR's The Greene Space, our performance space in lower Manhattan. Enter at 44 Charlton Street, near the Varick St. intersection.

Go to nybc.org/wnyc to sign up for a slot and please review eligibility and preparation resources from New York Blood Center.

Link to signup: nybc.org/wnyc

Sponsored

«August 2024»
Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  