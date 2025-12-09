NYPR Blood Drive

New York Public Radio is partnering with New York Blood Center to host a blood drive where staff and listeners can come together and donate.

Join us and your fellow caring New Yorkers on Tuesday, December 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at NYPR's The Greene Space, our performance space in lower Manhattan. Enter at 44 Charlton Street, near the Varick St. intersection.

Go to nybc.org/wnyc to sign up for a slot and please review eligibility and preparation resources from New York Blood Center.



Link to signup: nybc.org/wnyc