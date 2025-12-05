An Evening of Physics, Philosophy, and Fun with Dr. Sean M. Carroll & Science Friday Host Ira Flatow Buy Tickets

Enlarge (WNYC) (Use discount code "WNYC" for 50% off) Duration: 3 hours Venue: The Greene Space 44 Charlton Street, New York, NY

(corner of Varick Street)

Come Nerd Out with SciFri Host Ira Flatow & Dr. Sean M. Carroll — with an Open Bar, Incredible Food, and Big Ideas to Match Celebrate the end of the year SciFri-style with an unforgettable night of science, stories, snacks, and seriously good vibes. This special fundraiser brings together Science Friday host Ira Flatow and award-winning physicist Dr. Sean M. Carroll for a one-night-only deep dive into The Biggest Ideas in the Universe—live on stage at WNYC's The Greene Space. This is your chance to drink, snack, and geek out with two of the biggest names in science…all while supporting Science Friday’s mission to make science joyful, accessible, and irresistible.

This event is presented by Science Friday.

The Greene Space



Friday, December 5 from 6pm to 9pm EST



Tickets: $200, includes open bar and bites

$100 with discount code "WNYC", includes open bar and bites



Click here for tickets

